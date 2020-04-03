Services
Louis J. Ferdinando Obituary
Louis J. Ferdinando

Randolph - Louis J. Ferdinando, 84, of Randolph, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital, Dover.

Louis was born in Jersey City. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Ferdinando owned the Sunnyside Building Services. He lived in West Orange before moving to Randolph.

Louis was a loving husband, father, uncle, friend and "poppy" to so many. He was a hard worker and loved rebuilding tractors in his spare time. Louis was a man who loved unconditionally and gave himself to all and expected nothing in return.

Louis is survived by his wife Celestine "Sally" of 62 years. He is also survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

All arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com)
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
