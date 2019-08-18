Services
Louis Pallotta Obituary
Morris Plains - Louis Pallotta, 83, of Morris Plains, died peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, NJ with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Emily (nee Chmelowitz) and loving daughter, Gigi Pallotta and her husband, James Heffernan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Pallotta Lowe. He will be missed by all who knew him. At his request, burial arrangements are private and are being handled by Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ. A Memorial for his family and friends will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary, please visit: www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 18, 2019
