Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louis R. Savadge Jr. Obituary
Louis R. Savadge, Jr.

Stillwater - Louis R. Savadge, Jr., 89, of Stillwater, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home. Born and raised in Brookside, he resided in Chester for almost 30 years and later in Stillwater. Louis worked as a Carpenter for Maw and McKinnell, Brookside for 33 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, driving and attending fairs. He was a member of the Blue Mountain Engineers. Louis was an avid fan of the Sussex County Miners and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by Jackie (Miller), his loving wife of 61 years; three children Cynthia Wolters and her husband Luke of TX, Linda Wolters of Newton and Kevin Savadge, Sr. of Frankford Twp.; seven grandchildren Kristin Savadge, Alicia Aroneo and her husband Adam, Kevin Savadge, Jr., Erin Wolters, Luke Wolters, Joel Wolters and his wife Amanda and Scott Wolters; two great grandchildren Eli and Abel; and his sister Carolyn Long and her husband Jay. He is predeceased by his brother Wesley Savadge.

Visitation Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5:00PM - 8:00PM, at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to any hospice or the , www.donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Daily Record on June 19, 2019
