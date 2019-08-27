|
|
Louis R. Slaby
Denville - Louis R. Slaby, 77, of Denville passed away at Morristown Medical Center from heart failure on August 23, 2019. Louis was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of Salem High School in Ohio, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. He graduated from The University of Pittsburgh on a football scholarship, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering and played fullback and linebacker at Pitt. He received his MBA from Baruch College.
He was drafted by the New York Giants in the 1963 NFL draft and was named NY Giants Rookie of the Year in 1964. He also played for the Detroit Lions. Louis was inducted into the Salem, OH, Athletic Hall of Fame and was a charter inductee in the City of Salem Hall of Fame. The Lou Slaby Arts and Athletics Award was created in his honor.
In 1986, he founded Louis R. Slaby Engineering Associates. Louis was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Succasunna. He played in the Morris Plains Community Band and was a member of the Morris Plains Rotary Club. Louis enjoyed spending time with his cherished family, traveling, bicycling around the world, hiking, reading, and playing the clarinet.
Louis is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia; his son, Richard and his wife, Rohinee; his daughter, Laura and her husband, Craig; as well as, a sister, Joan; and a brother, James. He was loved by many.
Services will be provided by the Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com). Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 27, 2019