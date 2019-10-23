|
|
Louis S. Picone
Florham Park - Louis S. Picone, 86, longtime Florham Park resident, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 8:30AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial held at Holy Family RC Church, Florham Park. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary or to share condolences with the family, visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019