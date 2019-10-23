Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Louis S. Picone Obituary
Louis S. Picone

Florham Park - Louis S. Picone, 86, longtime Florham Park resident, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 8:30AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial held at Holy Family RC Church, Florham Park. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary or to share condolences with the family, visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com.
