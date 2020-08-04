Louise Andreorio Fichot
Morristown - Louise Andreorio Fichot, age 85, passed away at home after battling lung cancer August 3, 2020. She was born September 7, 1934 and lived her entire life in Morristown/Morris Township. She was married to her high school sweetheart Robert for 56 years until his death in 2000. She was also preceeded by her sister Nancy in 2010.
She was survived by her children Pamela (Henry) Lethbridge, Robert Fichot Jr. (Barbara), and Angela (Alan) Yunghahn as well as her brother-in-law Albert Garcia. She had 4 grandchildren, Heather, Andrea, Nancy, and Alan jr. And 8 great-grandchildren, Tripp, Mia, Jeremey, Victorious, Reid, Elizabeth, Eva, and Delaney.
She graduated from Morristown High School in 1952. She was a member of The Assumption Church her entire life and the Morris Township Seniors where she participated in all the trips and the exercise classes. Louise was a friend to many and was always there for them. She worked at Morristown Electrical Supply Co. for 40 years. She enjoyed going to the casinos, and was active on Facebook to keep up with her family and friends.
A Visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Thursday from 4-7 PM. The funeral mass will remain private due to Covid restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to American Cancer Society
.