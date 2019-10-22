|
|
Louise Catherine Petaccia
Budd Lake - Life Story
Louise Catherine Petaccia, 86, of Budd Lake, NJ passed away on October 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Louise was born on October 10, 1933 to the late George and Nellie Miller. She grew up in Old Tappan, NJ and lived in Union City, NJ for many years before moving to Budd Lake 45 years ago. Louise was a member of the Mt. Olive Seniors and enjoyed doing Arts & Crafts. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Alfred Louis Petaccia; two devoted children, Valerie Petaccia, and Steven Petaccia and his wife Patricia. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Betty Bocchino, and Judy Rabel.
Louise's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 2PM -5PM and 7PM-9PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Road (corner of Rt.206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 10AM at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave.,17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601-7633
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019