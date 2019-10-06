Services
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R.J.Fahy Funeral Home
116 N Broad Street
Norwich, NY
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ
Louise E. Dimiceli


1952 - 2019
Louise E. Dimiceli Obituary
Louise E. Dimiceli

East Pharsalia - Louise E. Dimiceli, 66, of East Pharsalia passed away Wednesday evening, October 2. 2019, at the Valley View Manor Nursing Home.

Louise was born on December 14, 1952 in Newton, NJ the daughter of Kasmier and Mary (Rudinski) Urevich and was a graduate of the Hackettstown, NJ high school. While living in New Jersey she was employed by the Shop Rite Supermarkets in Netcong, NJ for over 30 years. She and her husband John moved to the area 12 years ago.

Louise was Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 164 American Legion in Hackettstown and was also a life member of the post. She was also a member of the Norwich B.P.O.E. #1222, a life member of Norwich VFW Post 2782 and a life member of the DAV of Cortland.

Louise is survived by her husband John of East Pharsalia, step-son John Dimiceli Jr. of Winchester, VA and brothers Kasmier Urevich of Hershey, PA and Leonard Urevich of Anchorage, Alaska.

Friends may call at the R.J.Fahy Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 pm.

A funeral service for Louise will be held from the Cochran Funeral Home of Hackettstown, NJ on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be at the Pequest Union Cemetery in Great Meadows, NJ.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown, NJ. American Legion, Hackettstown will hold services on Tuesday at 7:30 pm
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2019
