Louise F. Floyd
Succasunna - Louise F. Floyd, 88, of Succasunna, passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at VNA Hospice, Dover. She was born in Walden, New York and later lived in Boonton, Victory Gardens, and Succasunna, where she resided for the past 56 years. She was a Homemaker raising 4 sons with her husband Richard of 53 years.
Louise is survived by two sons, Steven of Succasunna and Stuart of Essex Junction, VT; two sisters Myrtle Bieberich of Maxwell, TX, and Arlene Yater of Ledgewood; and one brother, Frank Stuhmer Jr. of Inverness, FL. She is also survived by one Granddaughter, and two Great Granddaughters. Louise was predeceased by her husband Richard J. in 2004, son David M. in 2011, and son Richard S. in 2016.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to: Kidney Foundation - https://www.kidneyfund.org/ and - https://www.heart.org/ All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020