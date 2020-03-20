Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise F. Floyd


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise F. Floyd Obituary
Louise F. Floyd

Succasunna - Louise F. Floyd, 88, of Succasunna, passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at VNA Hospice, Dover. She was born in Walden, New York and later lived in Boonton, Victory Gardens, and Succasunna, where she resided for the past 56 years. She was a Homemaker raising 4 sons with her husband Richard of 53 years.

Louise is survived by two sons, Steven of Succasunna and Stuart of Essex Junction, VT; two sisters Myrtle Bieberich of Maxwell, TX, and Arlene Yater of Ledgewood; and one brother, Frank Stuhmer Jr. of Inverness, FL. She is also survived by one Granddaughter, and two Great Granddaughters. Louise was predeceased by her husband Richard J. in 2004, son David M. in 2011, and son Richard S. in 2016.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to: Kidney Foundation - https://www.kidneyfund.org/ and - https://www.heart.org/ All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -