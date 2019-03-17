|
|
Louise Osvold Scantlebury
Rockaway - Louise Osvold Scantlebury, 85 of Rockaway yet most recently Mt Arlington, NJ, passed away on March 10th. Born on April 21st, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Anna and Carl Osvold.
Louise is survived by her loving children: Lora (Chris), Willa (Tony) and Carl (Dawn), 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her sister Carol.
She was a homemaker and bookkeeper who loved to travel and laugh with dear friends. She died surrounded by family and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 3-6:00 pm at the NOR-BU Lodge in Rockaway, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Hospice organization.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2019