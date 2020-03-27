|
Louise Scerbo
Boonton - Louise Scerbo, (née Luigia De Dominicis), 77, of Boonton peacefully passed away on March 25, 2020, at home.
Mrs. Scerbo was born in Rome, and raised in Rocche di Civitella Abruzzo, Italy before moving to Boonton in 1955 where she attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School. She then moved to Philadelphia where she became a very proud graduate of St. Maria Goretti High School, Class of 1961. She moved back to Boonton in 1964 to marry the love of her life, Joseph "Poppop" Scerbo. Together they owned Mario's Pizzeria in Hopatcong, where she fed and befriended so many patrons and employees, all of whom called her "Ma." Although she retired in 2003, she always kept in touch with her many friends from Mario's. Prior to that she worked in the Boonton High School cafeteria, and at a magazine publisher in Philadelphia.
Louise loved entertaining a houseful of family and friends, all of whom she considered family, and she could effortlessly whip up a delicious feast on a moment's notice and send everyone home with containers of leftovers. She had a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures of life - fresh air and nature, animals, long walks with her beloved neighbors and husband, daily phone calls from Millie, coffee (especially cappuccino), grapes, pears, bread and cheese, warm weather, and cleaning with bleach.
But most of all, she loved her family. Mrs. Scerbo was the beloved wife of 56 years of Joseph Scerbo. She was the devoted mother of Anthony and Stacey Scerbo of Chatham, and Joseph and Diana Scerbo of Boonton Township. She was the adoring grandmother of Joseph, Juliana, Alexandra, and Anthony Scerbo. She deeply loved her caring brother and sisters-in-law, Mary De Dominicis, and Rosina and Oswaldo Chiarella; her cherished nephews Mario De Dominicis, Alex Chiarella, and Robert Chiarella; and many loving cousins and devoted friends. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Adelina and Ilario De Dominicis, and her adoring brother, Edmond De Dominicis.
She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad.
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=616358
Condolences may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020