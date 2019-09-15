|
|
Lucia Margherita Giacomini Badt
Shrewsbury - Lucia Margarita Giacomini Badt, 81, passed away on August 28th at the Brandywine Sycamore in Shrewsbury.
Born in Udine, in the Fruilian region of Italy, Lucia grew up in the small village of Tomba di Mereto, daughter of Alfonsina and Domenico Giacomini. She was known for her vivacity, humor and wit, her sense of style, her love of friends, her sharp intelligence and her radiant beauty. In 1961, while on a break from her work as a secretary, she met the love of her life, Milton Badt, Jr. in a café in Piazza Liberta. As Milton would often say, "I lit her cigarette and we have been on fire ever since." Lucia and Milton married, and in the first years, lived in Italy and Germany, eventually moving to the United States, where they settled in northern New Jersey, raising their three children in Parsippany.
Lucia's modus operandi was passion. With characteristic zest, after she arrived in this country not speaking English she became a citizen in 1970, taught herself how to read the investment news in the Wall Street Journal and became an adept investor who relished sharing her stock buys with anyone who crossed her path. A full-time homemaker and mother, she was passionate about gardening, gourmet cooking (with vegetables she had grown), telling funny dramatic stories that riveted listeners, hosting dinners and gatherings, playing her adored game of bridge, and maintaining an exquisitely beautiful home - always bringing Italian style into every aspect of her and her family's life. She always had a new creative project—from landscaping to furniture refinishing—that she pursued determined to master to perfection. Her humor was infectious and her friends adored her. Her integrity and loyalty to her "Brooklawn Drive" friends and her Morristown and Madison Bridge Club groups was deep. Her bridge skills were unparalleled, eventually surpassing her tutor Milton's. She loved her children fiercely, and loved being a Nonna. Raised in war-time Italy, she did everything she could to help her children have the "American Dream" and stressed the value of education daily. Proud of what she accomplished, once, when driving down Route 46, she clutched the steering wheel with joy and said: "Who would have ever thought that Lucia Giacomini from Tomba de Mereto would one day be driving to New York City to buy cheese!!" Her verve is the legacy she leaves her children.
In her later years, Alzheimers came upon Lucia, but never took away her ironic humor, her pride in her Italian roots and her adopted country, her joy in the beauty of trees and sky, her affection for all around her, nor her family's memories of her endless shopping trips to NYC, a garden that was the envy of all, and her amazing talents in the kitchen. And nothing could steal the love and affection she and Milton had for each other. They held hands and kissed each other until death parted them.
Lucia was pre-deceased by Milton this past November and a brother, Carlo. She is survived by her children, Katy Frissora (Tony) in Fair Haven, Karin Badt in Paris, and Steve Badt (Alice) in Takoma Park, MD, her adoring grandchildren, Paul, Michael, Henry and Dahlia, her sisters Mimi DeCecco, Piera Tonello (Mario) in Italy, sister-in-law Nancy Drake in Shrewsbury, and her nieces and nephews Tullia, Claudia, Ezio, Francesca, Andrea, Giulia, Stefano, Domenica, J.R. and Robin and their children. Everyone will miss her spark and love of life.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday, September 16, 11:00 - 1:00 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ.
To honor Lucia's love of horticulture and the trails she often walked while living in Morristown, donations may be made to the Friends of Frelinghuysen Arboretum, 353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Township (https://www.arboretumfriends.org)
Published in Asbury Park Press & Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019