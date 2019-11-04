Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Lucia "Lucy" Somma Obituary
Dover - Lucia "Lucy" Somma passed away on November 3, 2019 at Regency Grande Nursing in Dover with her family by her side. She was 86 years old.

Lucy was born in Italy on Oct 8, 1933 to Assunta and Pasquale Ferreri.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Carmen, her brother Jimmy Ferreri and her sister Nancy Riccio.

She is survived by her devoted children; Anthony and his wife Michele and daughter Frances Hart and her husband Russ, beloved grandchildren; Anthony and his wife Meagan, Joseph and Samantha, great grandson Joseph Jr., brother Ralph Ferreri and sisters Marie Chrobock and Frances Utitus.

Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Wednesday November 6, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Mass will be held 10am on Thursday at St. Mary's Church in Wharton. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
