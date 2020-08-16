Lucille M. Glory
Randolph, NJ - Mrs. Lucille M Glory, 74, passed away on August 14, 2020 at home in Randolph after a long illness. She was born and raised in Dover, NJ. She was a 1963 graduate of Morris Catholic High School, and member of Resurrection Parish in Randolph. In 1980 she and her husband Frederick founded the C & G Warehousing Company and in 1988 opened Glory Transportation. She lived in Succasunna for many years where she raised her family before moving to Florida. She later moved back to Randolph when she became ill.
She was predeceased by her husband Frederick D Glory and her brother Thomas Ward in 2001. She is survived by her 4 sons; Frederick T Glory of Coconut Creek, FL., Patrick J and Cheryl of Randolph, NJ, Christopher M and Deanna of Independence, NJ and Kevin E and Regiane of Freehold, NJ. She also leaves her 6 grandchildren Sean, Patrick, Matthew, Brett, Katelyn, Connor, and her brother Chris Ward of Pensacola, FL. Lucille loved golfing, shopping and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Friends may visit the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
) on Wednesday (August 19th) from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 pm (on a rotating basis). The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10 am, at the Resurrection Parish in Randolph, followed by the interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucille M Glory to the Carol G Simon Cancer Center c/o Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960. Donations may also be made online at www.f4mmc.org