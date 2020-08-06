1/
Lucille Mary Girratano
Lucille Mary Girratano

Lucille Mary Girratano, 89, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, August 4,2020.

Lucille was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister. Her happiness was being with her family.

Survived by Daughter Marion Bravo and Husband Louie, Daughter Angela McNiece and husband Jeffrey, Son Anthony Girratano, 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Doty, Stephanie Montefusco, Louis Bravo, Joe Bravo, Dave Bravo, Anthony Girratano, Ricky Girratano, Jason Girratano and 11 great grandchildren and her beloved niece Terry Sberna.

Arrangements private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Hospital.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
