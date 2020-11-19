1/
Lucretia T. Acquaviva
1918 - 2020
Lucretia T. Acquaviva

Morris Plains - Lucretia "Laura" Acquaviva, age 102, of Morris Plains passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1918 to Rosa & Luigi LaMastro.

Laura was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony, her parents and her siblings; Felicia, Anna, Mike, Millie, Vito & Josie, her loving son-in-law Frits van Geuns and her grandson Joseph Tucker.

She is survived by her loving sons and daughters; Anthony, his wife Mary Alice; Joseph, his wife Debbie; Lucretia Daniel, her husband Fred; Ann Marie van Geuns; Theresa Vitiello, her husband Stephen. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Laura was a beautiful woman with a kind, loving soul who touched the lives of so many, who was loved and will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.

A wake will be held 1-4pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Monday at St. Mary's Church, Wharton. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, E. Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Laura's honor. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Wake
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
