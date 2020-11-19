Lucretia T. Acquaviva
Morris Plains - Lucretia "Laura" Acquaviva, age 102, of Morris Plains passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1918 to Rosa & Luigi LaMastro.
Laura was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony, her parents and her siblings; Felicia, Anna, Mike, Millie, Vito & Josie, her loving son-in-law Frits van Geuns and her grandson Joseph Tucker.
She is survived by her loving sons and daughters; Anthony, his wife Mary Alice; Joseph, his wife Debbie; Lucretia Daniel, her husband Fred; Ann Marie van Geuns; Theresa Vitiello, her husband Stephen. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Laura was a beautiful woman with a kind, loving soul who touched the lives of so many, who was loved and will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.
A wake will be held 1-4pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Monday at St. Mary's Church, Wharton. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, E. Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
in Laura's honor. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com