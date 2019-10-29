Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent's Martyr
26 Green Village Road
Madison, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
D'oro
219 Main Street
Chatham, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Monaco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy (Cuccaro) Monaco


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy (Cuccaro) Monaco Obituary
Lucy Monaco (Cuccaro)

Madison - Lucy Monaco (Cuccaro) of Madison, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Lucy was born on December 2, 1942 in Braddock, PA. to Nicola and Philomena Cuccaro. Lucy lived in Pittsburgh with her family (Charlie, Nicky, Angie and Josephine) until meeting her future husband, Frank Monaco, and then moved to East Hanover, New Jersey.

Lucy enjoyed being a stay at home mom to her devoted children Michael Monaco and Lauren Iannaccio (husband Nicholas Iannaccio). When the kids were of school age Lucy went back to work as a Data Analyst at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Lucy retired from Novartis in 2009 and began doing Consulting work on a part-time basis for different pharmaceutical companies.

Lucy's greatest title was given to her on April 23, 2016, when she became a first time Grandma to her babydoll Olivia. Then again a second time Grandma on June 25, 2019, to her Godchild, Isla.

Lucy was the most kind, generous and selfless person and will be missed dearly. Friends and relatives, please join us in celebrating Lucy's extraordinary life: Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am for a Memorial Mass. St. Vincent's Martyr 26 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ. Celebration to follow at 12:30 pm at D'oro, 219 Main Street, Chatham, NJ.

Please light up the room in color like our mom's smile did.

In lieu of flowers please donate to or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.