Lucy Monaco (Cuccaro)
Madison - Lucy Monaco (Cuccaro) of Madison, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Lucy was born on December 2, 1942 in Braddock, PA. to Nicola and Philomena Cuccaro. Lucy lived in Pittsburgh with her family (Charlie, Nicky, Angie and Josephine) until meeting her future husband, Frank Monaco, and then moved to East Hanover, New Jersey.
Lucy enjoyed being a stay at home mom to her devoted children Michael Monaco and Lauren Iannaccio (husband Nicholas Iannaccio). When the kids were of school age Lucy went back to work as a Data Analyst at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Lucy retired from Novartis in 2009 and began doing Consulting work on a part-time basis for different pharmaceutical companies.
Lucy's greatest title was given to her on April 23, 2016, when she became a first time Grandma to her babydoll Olivia. Then again a second time Grandma on June 25, 2019, to her Godchild, Isla.
Lucy was the most kind, generous and selfless person and will be missed dearly. Friends and relatives, please join us in celebrating Lucy's extraordinary life: Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am for a Memorial Mass. St. Vincent's Martyr 26 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ. Celebration to follow at 12:30 pm at D'oro, 219 Main Street, Chatham, NJ.
Please light up the room in color like our mom's smile did.
In lieu of flowers please donate to or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019