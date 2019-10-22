|
|
Lydia Ann Fernald
East Stroudsburg, PA - Mrs. Lydia Ann Fernald, 80, died on October 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Succasunna for many years before moving to East Stroudsburg 14 years ago. Lydia raised four children prior to returning to the workforce. Her final position was as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the NY Life Insurance Company in Parsippany.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Jeffrey Sturm, by her 4 children; Gregg ( and Karen) Fernald, Michelle (and Dominick) DeVito, Janine Fernald and Guy Fernald, 2 stepchildren Marisa (and Aaron) Freidman, Jennifer (and Andy) Tucker and grandchildren; Dan Rickey, Travis (and Maria) Fernald, Paige (and Allen) Canzonieri, John and Louis DeVito, Grace and Max Freidman and Lia, Sydney and Jake Tucker.
She was predeceased by her first husband Ronald Fernald in 1976, and by her 2 sisters; Eleanor (late Donald) Aspinwall and Joan (Vincent) Belizzi. Also surviving are sister-in-law Noreen Carrino and brother-in-law John Toolen and nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother, wife and friend to all through the years.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-726 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Thursday (October 24th), from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 10 am, at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
Donations in Lydia's name can be made to the .
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019