Services
Watson Mortuary Service
26 Gifford Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
(201) 432-5521
Lydia Johnson passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1953 in Morristown. NJ to Pearl and the late George Albert Johnson. She attended school in the Morristown School District and proudly participated in the high school graduation ceremony in 1974. Upon leaving high school Lydia attended various day centers and employment development programs for adults with special needs.

Lydia is preceded in death by her father, George A. Johnson and brother William "Billy" Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, her mother Pearl Johnson; sister, Linda (Robb) Copeland; Brothers, George Johnson, Gary (Rosalind) Johnson, and loved like a brother John Stansbury; Aunts, Nellie Emory, Dorothy Davis, Margie (Eddie) Brown, Carolyn Starnes, Margaret (Aaron) Jackson, Jean Johnson, Elaine (Lorenzo) Gamble; Uncles, Earlie (Minnie) Fort and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, support staff, long term friend, Melvin Ware, and a host of extended family members and friends.

A celebration of her life will be 11am Friday January 31 at Calvary Baptist Church 10 Martin Luther King Avenue, Morristown where the family will receive relatives and friends 10am until time of services. "Memories are made precious".
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
