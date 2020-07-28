Lynn D. Steckert
Morris Plains - Lynn D. Steckert, of Morris Plains passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2020.
Lynn was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She then resided in Flanders before moving to Morris Plains 34 years ago. Lynn graduated from Erasmus High School (Brooklyn), and earned her Associates degree from County College of Morris.
Lynn worked as an Executive Assistant for the Assistant Treasurer for Singer Manufacturing in New York for five years. She then lovingly took care of her family.
In her spare time, Lynn enjoyed volunteering at the election polls, for literary/speech, and at F.I.S.H. and Helping Hand. She was also a member of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church, Cedar Knolls.
Lynn is survived by her dear husband, Dennis J. Steckert, Sr., and her devoted children, Marianne (Bob Peterson), Dennis, Jr. (Suzanne), and Bill (Shannon). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Holly, Cole, and Jack; as well as her adored nieces and nephews, Denise, Edward, Dennis, Theresa, and Janet; her great-nieces and nephews, Gina, Ryanne, Jesse, Jane, Dennis, and Patricia; and her in-laws, Bob Steckert and Carol Gannon. Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Madeline D. Grady; and her nephews, Robert and Thomas.
Visiting will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00PM at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. (Following current Covid-19 guidelines, only 25/30 people will be allowed in the building at any one time. Masks and social distancing are required.)
The family acknowledges and understands that many are still uncomfortable to attend public gatherings and will be unable to attend the visiting. We ask that you please keep Lynn and her family in your prayers.
Funeral service and interment will be private for family. Should someone want to attend the service virtually via Zoom, please email the Funeral Home (danglerfuneralhomes@gmail.com) for login information.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynn may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/
), or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center (https://www.sthuberts.org/
).