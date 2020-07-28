1/
Lynn D. Steckert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn D. Steckert

Morris Plains - Lynn D. Steckert, of Morris Plains passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2020.

Lynn was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She then resided in Flanders before moving to Morris Plains 34 years ago. Lynn graduated from Erasmus High School (Brooklyn), and earned her Associates degree from County College of Morris.

Lynn worked as an Executive Assistant for the Assistant Treasurer for Singer Manufacturing in New York for five years. She then lovingly took care of her family.

In her spare time, Lynn enjoyed volunteering at the election polls, for literary/speech, and at F.I.S.H. and Helping Hand. She was also a member of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church, Cedar Knolls.

Lynn is survived by her dear husband, Dennis J. Steckert, Sr., and her devoted children, Marianne (Bob Peterson), Dennis, Jr. (Suzanne), and Bill (Shannon). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Holly, Cole, and Jack; as well as her adored nieces and nephews, Denise, Edward, Dennis, Theresa, and Janet; her great-nieces and nephews, Gina, Ryanne, Jesse, Jane, Dennis, and Patricia; and her in-laws, Bob Steckert and Carol Gannon. Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Madeline D. Grady; and her nephews, Robert and Thomas.

Visiting will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00PM at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. (Following current Covid-19 guidelines, only 25/30 people will be allowed in the building at any one time. Masks and social distancing are required.)

The family acknowledges and understands that many are still uncomfortable to attend public gatherings and will be unable to attend the visiting. We ask that you please keep Lynn and her family in your prayers.

Funeral service and interment will be private for family. Should someone want to attend the service virtually via Zoom, please email the Funeral Home (danglerfuneralhomes@gmail.com) for login information.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynn may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/), or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center (https://www.sthuberts.org/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved