Madalene Accinni
Madalene Accinni, 89, of Boonton, passed away on July 12, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. She was a lifelong resident of Boonton.
Prior to her retirement, Madalene worked in product control for Drew Chemical. She was a member of the Boonton Senior Citizens Friendship Club, the Boontonites and a past member of the Catholic Daughters.
Visitation will take place on Thursday July 16, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery on Wootton Street in Boonton.
Madalene was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony "Cobby" Accinni; and her caring brothers, Hank Benjamin, Bernie Benjamin and Bobby Benjamin. She is survived by her loving sons, Glen Accinni, William Accinni and Edwin (Kelly) Accinni; her cherished grandchildren Valerie, Charlene, Allison, Katie and Stephanie; great grandchildren Claire, Madelyn, Logan and Ethan;
Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Madalene's name be sent to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005.
As we continue to experience the extraordinary times in which we now live, and the continued effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is essential that we follow the guidelines set forth by our leaders. In that regard, all persons entering the Funeral Home and Church, will be required to wear a mask or face cover throughout their stay. Likewise all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering together in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facilities will aid in keeping all of us safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.