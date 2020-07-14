1/
Madalene Accinni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madalene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madalene Accinni

Madalene Accinni, 89, of Boonton, passed away on July 12, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. She was a lifelong resident of Boonton.

Prior to her retirement, Madalene worked in product control for Drew Chemical. She was a member of the Boonton Senior Citizens Friendship Club, the Boontonites and a past member of the Catholic Daughters.

Visitation will take place on Thursday July 16, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery on Wootton Street in Boonton.

Madalene was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony "Cobby" Accinni; and her caring brothers, Hank Benjamin, Bernie Benjamin and Bobby Benjamin. She is survived by her loving sons, Glen Accinni, William Accinni and Edwin (Kelly) Accinni; her cherished grandchildren Valerie, Charlene, Allison, Katie and Stephanie; great grandchildren Claire, Madelyn, Logan and Ethan;

Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Madalene's name be sent to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005.

As we continue to experience the extraordinary times in which we now live, and the continued effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is essential that we follow the guidelines set forth by our leaders. In that regard, all persons entering the Funeral Home and Church, will be required to wear a mask or face cover throughout their stay. Likewise all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering together in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facilities will aid in keeping all of us safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved