|
|
Madeline C. (nee-Keating) McGarva passed away on Wednesday, March 11th 2020 peacefully at her home. She was 90.
She was born and raised in Brooklyn NY. Madeline lived in Roseland for 5 years and Parsippany for 49 years before moving to Boonton 11 years ago.
Madeline (known as the cafeteria lady ),worked for the Township of Parsippany, for both the Parsippany Hills High School & Brooklawn Middle School for many years before retiring.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, William S. Sr., who passed away on (2/7/2003) and her daughter, Dolores Strilec who passed away on (12/12/2010).
Survivors include her son, William S. Jr. and his wife, Louise; her daughters: Carol Lighthiser & her husband, Thomas & Susan Boyton & her husband, Glen; her sister, Ann Belus & her husband, Steve, her grandchildren: Jason, Kelly & her husband, Bill, Christopher, Kevin, Christine & her husband, Jeff John & Alex; she is also survived by cherished 5 great-grandchildren & her special friend, her cat Daisy.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Sunday, March 15th 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Interment: Private.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020