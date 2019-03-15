|
Madeline D. McCloskey (nee Sorrentino)
Madison - Madeline D. McCloskey (nee Sorrentino), a lifelong Madison resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 79.
Madeline was born in Morristown on August 14, 1939 to the late Bernardino Sorrentino and Anna Sorrentino (nee Zander). She married James J. McCloskey and the couple would settle in Madeline's hometown and raise their family. They were married for 55 wonderful years prior to James' passing in April of 2017.
Madeline had a long career as a pension administrator with the Prudential Insurance Co. of Florham Park for many years prior to retiring. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family above all things. Madeline loved to travel with her family and friends and enjoyed vacations to Ireland, Hawaii, Mexico & Alaska. She also loved gardening and appreciated the beauty in all of God's creations, especially flowers. Madeline was very detail oriented, she enjoyed sewing and needlepoint.
Madeline had both a strong will and deep faith in God. She was an active & longtime parishioner of St. Thomas More Church. Madeline will be deeply missed by her loving family & friends and always remembered for being a dedicated, caring and warm-hearted mother, grandmother & great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband, James J. McCloskey; and one brother, Thomas Sorrentino. She is survived by two sons, Kevin McCloskey and his wife, Donna of Flanders, and Brian McCloskey of Whippany; one daughter, Sandra Nazario and her husband, Andre of Tobyhanna, PA,; two brothers, James Sorrentino and his wife, Donna of East Stroudsburg, PA & Bernie Sorrentino of WY; one brother-in-law, Thomas McCloskey and his wife, Sally of Milford, PA,; 7 grandchildren, Brendan, Kaitlin, Matthew, Conor, Ryan, Shea, and Remy; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Nicholas, and Nola; and several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 8:45AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Thomas More RC Church, Convent Station, led by Fr. Thomas Fallone. Entombment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Madeline's life on Friday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
The family has requested that charitable contributions be made in Madeline's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 15, 2019