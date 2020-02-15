|
|
Madeline M. Romano
Roxbury Twp. - Madeline M. Romano, 93, died on February 13, 2020 at her home in Ledgewood, under the care of Hospice. She was born in Manhattan, NY and lived in Morris Plains for 81 years, before moving to Ledgewood 4 years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas A Romano in 2012 and is survived by her daughter Julie Walborn of Ledgewood, 2 grandsons; Jim Grissom (and husband James McDaniel) of W VA, and John (and Lori) Grissom of Parsippany. She also leaves her 4 great grandchildren; James Kyle (and Caitlin) Grissom of PA, Rebecca Grissom of W VA, Erika Grissom of Parsippany, and Nicholas Grissom of Parsippany, and a great great grandson Luca Grissom of W VA.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Monday, February 17th, from 9 - 10:30 AM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, 11 AM, at St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna. The interment will follow at the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in East Hanover.
Donations may be made in her name to , St. Jude's, or ASPCA.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020