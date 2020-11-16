Madeline S. Lusardi
Rockaway - Madeline Lusardi died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St Clare's Hospital in Denville after a long battle with cancer. She was 62. Born in Hoboken to the late Francis and Thresa Reilly, she was raised in Denville and later became a resident of Rockaway.
She was employed as a Teacher's Aide by the Educational Services Commission of Morris County for many years, and grew many friendships with everyone at the Park Lake School. She often kept up with her friends there even through the trying times. It goes without saying, to know her is to love her.
Madeline was an avid gardener and found peace and comfort in her backyard, in the gazebo by her flower garden and fountain. Sundays family dinner was special providing meals that all remember and all were welcome. In the evening hours, we'd light a fire in the "pit" and share the love we'd have for each other and celebrate the day. For all who knew her a smile will come to your face in the memory of her.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Lusardi; sons: Anthony Lusardi, Nicholas Lusardi and wife, Alyssa and Daniel Lusardi; brothers: Terry Reilly, Brian Reilly; sister in law: Mary Reilly; granddaughters: Aria and Scarlett Lusardi, as well as cousins: Margrett, Paul and Kathy and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Kevin Reilly.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, November 20th at 10:00 am at St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeline's memory may be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia PA (cancercenter.com/locations/philadelphia
).
A celebration of Madeline's life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at a time and place TBD.
Condolences may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com