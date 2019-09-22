|
|
Mae Belle Sims
Morristown - Mae Belle Sims of Morristown passed away on September 18th 2019. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Rosa Lee Barber. Born in York, SC, she later became a longtime resident of Morristown. She was married to Elie Sims.
She was a graduate of Dover Business College and worked in the field of insurance and financial services until her retirement. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and The Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband Elie, her son Jeffrey, brother James (Minnie), two granddaughters, Cara and Deneitra and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 6-8pm. On Tuesday, September 24th, visitation will continue at 10am and a funeral service will begin at 11am. All services will be at Calvary Baptist Church 10 Martin Luther King Ave in Morristown. Online condolences may be submitted at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019