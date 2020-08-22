Mae "Flo" Brunner
Madison - Mae "Flo" Brunner, 95, of Madison, New Jersey passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.
Mae was born on July 28, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Mae (nee Parker) Dibble.
She worked as a medical secretary for various doctors in the area including; Dr. Fred Jacobs, Dr. Michael Gerson, Dr. Barry Levine, Dr. Ted Levine and Dr. Henry Liss. Flo was a very proud and active member of the Thursday Morning Club, Madison, NJ. She enjoyed being a member of the catering committee and was an avid reader especially of the local newspapers. In her spare time, she enjoyed eating out and visiting various outdoor eateries.
Flo was predeceased by her husband William in 2003 and daughter Barbara in 2005. She was the loving mother to son Donald W. Brunner and cherished aunt of Jill Beehler (Steve), James Kizer (Candi), Lawrence Metzger, Douglas Metzger and his companion Helen, and Bruce Metzger (Jeannie). She was also predeceased by her sisters Joan Kizer and Carolyn Metzger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928. In her memory, donations can be directed to the Thursday Morning Club, 25 Cook Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. For more information or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
.