Mae "Flo" Brunner
Madison - Mae "Flo" Brunner, 95, of Madison, New Jersey passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home. Mae was born on July 28, 1925, in South Bend, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Mae (nee Parker) Dibble.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928. In her memory, donations can be directed to the Thursday Morning Club, 25 Cook Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. For more information or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
.