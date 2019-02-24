Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Florence Post

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mae Florence Post Obituary
Mae Florence Post

Randolph - Mae Florence Post, 92, of Randolph, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Merry Heart Assisted Living, Succasunna. She was born in Dover and was a resident of Randolph for over 60 years.

She is survived by her three daughters Kathy Beirne and her husband Tom of MD, Sue Lonergan and her husband Jim of Ledgewood and Janice Crozier and her husband Jack of MD; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Lloyd in 2003.

Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 4:00-7:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral service Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:00AM also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org.

For full obituary please see the funeral home website.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now