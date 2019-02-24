|
|
Mae Florence Post
Randolph - Mae Florence Post, 92, of Randolph, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Merry Heart Assisted Living, Succasunna. She was born in Dover and was a resident of Randolph for over 60 years.
She is survived by her three daughters Kathy Beirne and her husband Tom of MD, Sue Lonergan and her husband Jim of Ledgewood and Janice Crozier and her husband Jack of MD; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Lloyd in 2003.
Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 4:00-7:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral service Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:00AM also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2019