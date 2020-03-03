|
|
Marc-David Roth Shulman
Marc-David Roth Shulman passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Denville, New Jersey. Marc was a loving father, husband, brother, son, nephew, cousin and friend. He was also a devoted Phish head! He had shared 52 years of unconditional love, laughter, and priceless memories with family and friends. The Funeral will begin on Thurs., March 5th at 10:00 am with Service starting at 10:30 am at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Mount Freedom Hebrew Cemetery, South Rd., Randolph. Friends and family are welcome back to the family home at 23 Dogwood Dr., Denville, NJ from noon-8:00 pm throughout the weekend. There is a college fund setup for Zac; please look to Marc's Facebook page (https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/investor/college/-cbNQ) for details. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020