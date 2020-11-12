Marcia Ellen (Cromer) Hendrickson
Randolph - February 26, 1951 - November 10, 2020
Marcia Hendrickson, age 69, of Randolph, New Jersey, passed away on November 10, 2020. Marcia was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 26, 1951, the daughter of Ralph and Dottie Cromer. She graduated from Fairmont West High School in Kettering, Ohio. In 1974 she received her BSRN from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Marcia married Roger Hendrickson, on May 25,1975 where they started married life in Summit, New Jersey and Marcia began her nursing career at Morristown Memorial Hospital. After several years Roger and Marcia moved to Netcong where they resided for ten years before building their Randolph home where they have remained for over thirty years. Eventually Marcia transitioned from the hospital to occupational health nursing where she received many awards and worked with several major companies including AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent, and retired from Johnson and Johnson in 2017. Marcia looked forward to the annual family trips to Wildwood where she enjoyed walking and sitting on the beach. For four year Marcia and Roger were band parents and were famous for their funnel cakes at the Randolph High School Band Competition. Marcia was a long-time member of Succasunna United Methodist Church, where Marcia was a faithful member of the choir for more than 10 years and served in multiple leadership positions. She coordinated and ran the craft table at Suckasunny Days for 35 years, chaired the roast beef dinners and worked in many other areas. Marcia is preceded in death by her parents Ralph Cromer and Dorothy (Harshman) Cromer. She is survived by her husband Roger Hendrickson of Randolph, NJ; her son, David Hendrickson of Nashville, TN; and her sister, Peggy Cromer of Kettering, OH.
Rev. Myounghun Stephen Yun will lead a service for immediate family members at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at Succasunna United Methodist Church, 91 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. Church friends are invited to join the family for the Interment service at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery behind the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Succasunna United Methodist Church memorial fund. And as Marcia would say, "please remember to get your flu shot this year".
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
