1/1
Marcia Ellen (Cromer) Hendrickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Ellen (Cromer) Hendrickson

Randolph - February 26, 1951 - November 10, 2020

Marcia Hendrickson, age 69, of Randolph, New Jersey, passed away on November 10, 2020. Marcia was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 26, 1951, the daughter of Ralph and Dottie Cromer. She graduated from Fairmont West High School in Kettering, Ohio. In 1974 she received her BSRN from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Marcia married Roger Hendrickson, on May 25,1975 where they started married life in Summit, New Jersey and Marcia began her nursing career at Morristown Memorial Hospital. After several years Roger and Marcia moved to Netcong where they resided for ten years before building their Randolph home where they have remained for over thirty years. Eventually Marcia transitioned from the hospital to occupational health nursing where she received many awards and worked with several major companies including AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent, and retired from Johnson and Johnson in 2017. Marcia looked forward to the annual family trips to Wildwood where she enjoyed walking and sitting on the beach. For four year Marcia and Roger were band parents and were famous for their funnel cakes at the Randolph High School Band Competition. Marcia was a long-time member of Succasunna United Methodist Church, where Marcia was a faithful member of the choir for more than 10 years and served in multiple leadership positions. She coordinated and ran the craft table at Suckasunny Days for 35 years, chaired the roast beef dinners and worked in many other areas. Marcia is preceded in death by her parents Ralph Cromer and Dorothy (Harshman) Cromer. She is survived by her husband Roger Hendrickson of Randolph, NJ; her son, David Hendrickson of Nashville, TN; and her sister, Peggy Cromer of Kettering, OH.

Rev. Myounghun Stephen Yun will lead a service for immediate family members at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at Succasunna United Methodist Church, 91 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. Church friends are invited to join the family for the Interment service at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery behind the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Succasunna United Methodist Church memorial fund. And as Marcia would say, "please remember to get your flu shot this year".

Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved