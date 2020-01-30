Resources
Marco J. De Marco


1934 - 2020
Marco J. De Marco

Marco J. De Marco passed away on January 11, 2020. He was born October 14, 1934 in Boonton, NJ. He played football at Boonton High School. He attended the University Miami, but completed a degree in Geology and Mining Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. Thereafter, Marco discovered uranium deposits in Wyoming and was a geological consultant throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, one of whom was professional football player Mario De Marco. He is survived by Marilyn Krajicek of Denver. A funeral mass was held in Denver, Colorado on January 15th. Burial occurred at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska on January 18, 2020. For more information, contact HoranCares.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
