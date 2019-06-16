Services
Resources
Saddle Brook and Cedar Knolls - Margaret A. (nee-Giammarese) Balz passed away on Saturday, June 15. 2019 at Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown. She was 83.

Margaret was born and raised in Newark. She lived in Saddle Brook and Cedar Knolls for 46 years before moving to Hackettstown five years ago.

Margaret was a manager for Culinary Ventures in Florham Park before retiring.

She was a member of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church and a former member of the Cedar Knolls School PTA.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. "Tim" who passed away on 6/17/2010 and her daughter, Joan T. Balz who passed away on 8/6/2015. She was also the youngest and sole survivor of eight children born to Joseph and Josephine Giammarese.

Survivors include her son: Thomas J. of Miami, Fla; her daughter, Patricia A. Dougherty of Hackettstown and her two granddaughters: Katie & Maggie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. With her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be at 10:00 a.m. at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church. 75 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to P.O. Box 1000 (Sept. 300), Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019
