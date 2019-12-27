|
Margaret "Peggy" A. (Walker) Boyle
Roxbury Township - Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" A (Walker) Boyle, 88, died peacefully on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to Succasunna in1962. Although she worked in various administrative, retail and customer service positions, her most rewarding occupation was being a devoted wife & mother. She was a member of the Ever-Young Seniors in Roxbury Township and was a very active member of St. Therese R C Church where she was a member of their Rosary Altar Society. She was an avid bridge player, gardener, movie goer, bowler, and traveler. She was at her happiest when spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband James A Boyle of 65 years, 6 children; James A (and Loretta) Boyle of Allamuchy, Joseph (and Margaret) Boyle of Marquette, MI, Margaret (and Michael) Davo of Morristown, Maria (and Peter) Dankens of Andover, MA, Christopher (and Karen) Boyle of Flanders, and Robert Boyle of Succasunna. She was predeceased by her son Edward M Boyle in 2011. She also leaves her 14 grandchildren; Jackie, Tricia, James, Dan, Johanna, Sue, Olivette, Theo, Charlie, Catherine, Claire, Chris Shane & Scott, and 9 great grandchildren; Trevor, Ryan, Hadley, Gwen, Gabe, Kate, Evie, Jim & Nate.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Sunday (December 29th), from 2 - 6 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, 10 AM, at St. Therese R C Church, Succasunna, with the Interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester. Donations may be made in her name to the St. Therese School (135 Main Street, Succasunna, New Jersey 07876) or to St. Judes Hospital.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019