|
|
Margaret-Anne Warlick
Chester - Margaret-Anne Warlick, Former Chester Resident, active in the community and her church, generous with her time and loved by her husband of 59 years, two children and "Grammsy" to her four grandchildren. Margaret-Anne Warlick,79, died peacefully on July 13th in Doylestown, Pennsylvania after a long illness following a massive stroke in 2008. Margaret-Anne, formerly of Chester Township, had relocated to Bucks County, Pennsylvania in 2015.
Born in Osaka, Japan to Daniel Crump Buchanan and Katherine Baetjer Buchanan on September 28, 1929, she grew up in Kyoto, Japan until age 10, moving to Winchester Virginia in 1940. After a short stint in Princeton, NJ, most of her formative years were spent in Bethesda, Maryland. However, her love of the Japanese culture, based on her early childhood experiences, remained with her for her entire life.
Margaret-Anne majored in English and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Converse College, Spartanburg, SC, in 1951. Following an initial position at the National Geographic Magazine, she chose to leave the magazine and pursue Nursing, graduating with a Bachelor of Science from the School of Nursing of Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore Maryland in June 1955. She excelled in nursing, not only becoming a Nursing Instructor at Johns Hopkins but also being one of the pioneers in the then newly formed oncology unit at Johns Hopkins. She continued Nursing until 1962.
Following her marriage in 1960 and a relocation to northern New Jersey, Margaret-Anne began a life long dedication to improving the lives of others through participation and leadership in a sundry of community and civic organizations. In the later 1960s and 1970s, Margaret Anne's passion for education and literacy led her to be very active and on the Board for the Chester Library which expanded the then very small library into the more expanded library of Chester today. Further, she worked with other community volunteers to research and plan for the expansion of the high schools in western Morris County, resulting in the formation of the now existing three high schools. She became an active leader of the League of Women Voters, including President of the local chapter and Conference leader for the 1972 League of Women Voters New Jersey State Convention. Numerous other community organizations benefitted from her leadership including the Somerset Hills Committee which supported Camp Brett-Endeavorof Lebanon, NJ and then later supported Plaid Houseof Morristown, NJ. She volunteered for the Women's Association of Morristown Memorial Hospital, working tirelessly on the much acclaimed "Mansion in May" fundraising events and serving in the hospital itself. Amidst all of this, she supported her husband, Pat Warlick, when he ran and served as town councilman and then major of Chester Township between 1976-1980. In her later years, she worked as a fundraiser for the Upper Raritan Watershed Association,a conservation organization now part of the Raritan Watershed Association, working to safeguard NJ's water resources and natural ecosystems.
Faith and servitude to the Lord Jesus Christ was a guiding light in Margaret-Anne's life. A dedicated parishioner of The Episcopal Church of St. John on the Mountain in Bernardsville, New Jersey, she actively participated in the daily life of the church through numerous leadership contributions including the St. John's Horse Show, the Alter Guild, the Mountain Art Show, the Lay Eucharistic Ministers, the Mission Outreach, and the landscaping expansion of the church's Memorial Garden.
Margaret-Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel C. Buchanan and Katharine Baetjer Buchanan, and her three siblings, George C. Buchanan, Daniel C. Buchanan, Jr., and Katharine Buchanan Sax. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Pat, her daughter, Lisa Warlick McBride and her son-in-law, Daniel J. McBride, and her son, Peter Warlick and daughter-in-law, Sally Flynn Warlick; numerous nieces and nephews; and four grandchildren, Lindsey, Morgan, Caroline and Charlie.
A celebration of her life and her interment will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock in the morning at The Episcopal Church of St. John on the Mountain, Bernardsville New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Margaret-Anne may be given either to Answer ALS, PO Box 24478, New Orleans, LA 70184 (www.answerals.org) or to Plaid House, Inc. 52 Western Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 (http://www.plaidhouse.org).
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019