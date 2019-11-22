Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Margaret Catharine Frey

Margaret Catharine Frey Obituary
Margaret Catharine Frey

Whippany - Margaret Catharine Frey, of Whippany, passed away at Care One of Parsippany on November 18, 2019. She was 95.

Born in Newburgh, NY, Margaret grew up in North Bergen and lived in Fort Lee for 40 years before moving to Whippany. She had been a member of the Woodcliff Community Reformed Church in North Bergen.

Beloved wife of the late Clarence M. Frey, Jr. Loving mother of Bruce M. Frey and his wife Jill and Catharine Frey Bellomo. Cherished grandmother of Bruce Frey and his wife Carolyn, Erik Frey, Donna Kreuz and her husband LCDR Charles Robert Kruez and LCDR Daniel Bellomo and his wife LDCR Ianaya Bellomo. Devoted great-grandmother of Catharine Frey, Charles Frey, Charles Kreuz, Lily Margaret Kreuz and Zoey Ann Bellomo. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sara Elizabeth Fyfe and John Newton Milliken.

Funeral services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
