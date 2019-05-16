|
Margaret Cooper
Northampton - Margaret Cooper, 90, of Northampton, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, PA. She was the wife of the late Cullen M. Cooper Sr., who died in 2006. Born June 30, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (Froehling) Pohlman. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Walnutport, PA and a former member of Assumption of the BVM Church, Morristown, NJ. Survivors: children, Linda Cooper-Kuhn of Lehigh Township, PA, Leslie Cooper and Robert Hodulich of Morristown, NJ, Valerie Cooper of Morristown, NJ, Tracy (Cooper) Lawton and husband, Richard, of Whippany, NJ, Cullen Cooper Jr. and wife, Lori, of Lehigh Township, PA, and Marjorie Moni Cooper of Bridgewater, NJ; grandchildren, Kellen Kuhn Jr. and wife, Kate, Katie (Kuhn) Harley and husband, Sean, Lauren (Hodulich) Pauli and husband, Brian, Robert Hodulich Jr., Evan Hodulich, Breanne Crotty, David Crotty, Cullen Cooper III, Cameron Cooper and Brooke Cooper; great grandchildren, Kayla and Gavin Pauli; sisters, Marian (Pohlman) Reising and husband, Lawrence, and Elizabeth (Pohlman) Jones and husband, Harry; brother, Robert Pohlman and wife, Sandy; numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Hilda (Pohlman) Priessman, and son-in-law, Kellen Kuhn Sr. Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21st at 5:00 p.m. in Assumption of the BVM Church, 91 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ. Interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017 in loving memory of Margaret.
Published in Daily Record on May 16, 2019