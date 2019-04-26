|
Margaret Dixon
- - Margaret Dixon was called to God on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her dear family.
Margy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, born in Hazleton, PA on February 28, 1938 to the late William and Magdalene (Miklos) Yuhas.
After graduating from Hazleton Senior High School, Margy completed her studies at the Hazleton State Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1958. She married the love of her life, Leon A. Dixon, on the day after Christmas 1960.
While working part time and raising three children, she completed her Bachelors Degree in Nursing from William Paterson University, her Masters Degree in Nursing Education from Montclair State University, and her School Nursing Certification from Caldwell College.
Margy was an operating room nurse in her first position after graduation. Her career also included stints in OB/GYN, private duty nursing, and general duty nursing at various hospitals in Hazleton PA, Buffalo NY, Kenmore NY, Livingston NJ, and Birmingham MI.
The most beloved position of her career was as a School Nurse in Livingston, New Jersey, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing.
Margy was extremely active in her church, having served as a Lector, a CCD teacher, and a member of the Rosary Society, Bible study, and prayer groups. She was also a Rector in the Cursillo movement. While living in Michigan, she and her husband Leon served on the education commission in their parish, and were in charge of the Family Education Program.
Margy loved music and was a proud member of the Morris Conservatory Chorus and Chamber Choir, singing in concerts in Venice, Florence, and Assisi.
She loved to cook, and also found great joy in the time she spent with her dear friends in the Ladies Bowling League.
She is survived by Leon, her husband of 58 years, their son Leon (Mary) and children Kathryn, Matthew, and Val, their son John (Sherri) and sons Jack, Drew, and Cole, and their daughter Susan and her son Brandon.
Margy is also survived by her sister Rosemary (Harry) James, her identical twin sister Monica (Frank) Rossi, her brother William (Geri) Yuhas, and her brother Robert Yuhas. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday April 29, 2019, 10 am, at St Pius X R.C. Church 24 Changebridge oad, Montville, NJ 07045. Visiting will be Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2-6pm at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street Lincoln Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margy's honor to:The Scleroderma Foundation,300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105,Danvers, MA 01923- 1389.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 26, 2019