|
|
Margaret Eloise Granger
Margaret Eloise (Nixon) Granger of Dover died April 11, 2020, at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. Margaret was born November 8, 1938, on Maple Ave in Dover. She was the fifth child and fourth daughter of Catharine A. (Hathaway) and John F. Nixon. Margaret was raised on Millbrook Ave in Randolph, attending Randolph elementary schools, followed by Dover High School, graduating in 1956. Margaret married Robert A. Gilbert in 1959; they had two children, Ruthann and Robert Jr. Margaret and Bob divorced in 1979, and Margaret moved to Florida, where some years later, she met William Granger. They were married in1984. Margaret and Bill lived in Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, and Florida again. When Bill passed in 2014, Margaret moved back to Dover and resided with her son, Bob, until her illness forced a move to Regency Grande in Dover.
Over the course of 50 years, Margaret worked at several clerical positions for various employers including NJ Dept of Health, Dover office; Picatinny Arsenal; Diebold, Randolph, NJ; Uhl Construction, Spring Hill, FL; Cabarrus County Government, Concord NC; Southeast Michigan Lutheran Synod, Detroit; and Westminster Palms Nursing Home, St. Petersburg, FL.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Ruthann E. Milne and her husband John H. Milne III of Manahawkin, NJ; son Bob Gilbert Jr. and his fiancée Cindy Oestreich of Dover; grandson Lieutenant John H. Milne IV, USN and his wife Nicole; granddaughter Helen Margaret Gilbert of Dover/Boonton Twp.; great-grandchildren Eva Grace Milne and John H. Milne V; stepchildren, Matthew and Karen Granger and their children Joshua and Alyssa, and Dawn and Mario Rodriquez and their daughter Felicia; and several nieces and nephews, each of whom were her individual favorites. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, William H. Granger; siblings Catharine E. Cox, John F. Nixon Jr., Janet M. Church, and Marion F. Negri.
Due to COVID -19 restrictions, the funeral arrangements will be private; a memorial service will be announced at a later date, please check Tuttle Funeral Home's website for details (www.tuttlefh.com). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret to The or to any animal rescue efforts would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020