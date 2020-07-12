1/1
Margaret "Peg" Faust
Margaret "Peg" Faust

Budd Lake - Margaret "Peg" Faust, 76, of Budd Lake, NJ passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center.

Peg was born on July 8, 1944 in Kearney, NJ to the late Robert and Anna Craney.

She was a graduate of Roxbury High School Class of 1963. Peg went on to earn a degree from Bloomfield College Presbyterian School of Nursing in 1966 and later a BS from Jersey City State. In 1980 she earned a Masters Degree in Nursing specializing in Gerontology. Peg worked at Morris View Nursing home from 1977 until she retired in 2009, creating the role of Nurse Practitioner in the facility.

Peg is survived by her 8 loving children; Donna L. Allen and her husband Gary, Diane L. Burd and her husband Fred, Denise L. Bach and her husband John, Darlene L Faust, David R Faust, Eric Harper and his wife Tina, Kelly Lynch and her husband Michael, Kyle Faust and his wife Keegan. 6 cherished grandchildren; Brian, Justin, Gregory, Gregory, Jason and Fallon. 2 great-grandchildren Connor and Lala Leigh. Her caring siblings, Evelyn Constantine and her husband Emile and Tom Craney and his wife Karen. And many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband Harry Faust Jr. she is preceded in death by her brother Robert Craney.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM at the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peg's name to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, http://www.diabetes.org/ or St. James Episcopal Church, 214 Washington Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, (908) 852-2420 to send an online condolence please visit www.maguire-scalamemorialhome.com




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Scala Memorial Home
124 High St
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-2420
