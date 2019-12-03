|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Hoff
Mountain Lakes - Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to All
Margaret H. Hoff, 82, of Mountain Lakes, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Born in Newark, NJ to Dr. George and Eileen (Cook) Hewson, Peggy was raised in South Orange, attended Oak Knoll and then graduated from The College of St. Elizabeth at Convent Station. Once married, she and Ed moved to Denville (Rainbow Lakes) briefly then settled Mountain Lakes in 1968.
Married to the love of her life, Edward F. Hoff, they raised a family of six and loved traveling together.
Peggy was a highly active volunteer throughout the past 50 years in the Mountain Lakes community. She served as VP of Choice Millwork Corporation for 35 years, where she and Ed led their company as they led their family - with integrity, faith, love, and loyalty at the center of everything.
Together, Ed and Peggy facilitated retreats for Marriage Encounter and served in various roles in their parish, St. Catherine's (RC). She could always be found smiling in her hospitality and service towards others. Peggy was a Mountain Lakes room mother, election day volunteer, CCD teacher, and aid at the American Red Cross and Hope House. Peggy's commitment to family and faith guided her much like the many lighthouses she loved to visit in the summertime.
She enjoyed socializing, history, politics, and travel. Peg especially loved her role as "Greatest Mimi (grandmother) in the Whole Wide World". She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She had a gentle way of letting everyone know they are loved - whether you had just met or knew her for a lifetime.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Ed; devoted children, Sharon (William) Hillhouse, Kathleen Baker, Michelle Hebert, Edward "Ted"(Meredith) Hoff, Jr., Sara Hoff, and Jennifer (Dan) Coad; loving brothers, Dr. George (Kim) Hewson, Jr., William (Mary) Hewson, Gilbert (Susan)Hewson, Paul Hewson and Eugene "Gene" Hewson; dear step-brother, Barry (Lynn) Phelan; also nine cherished grandchildren. She made it to heaven just in time to have her weekly "Chat with Pat" on Monday, as her dearest friend's funeral was just the day before Peg's passing.
Join the family as they celebrate Peggy's life with a visitation at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ on Thursday, December 5th from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, 10 N. Pocono Road, Mountain Lakes, NJ on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 am followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
At this time, the entire family appreciated love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Right of Life, 242 Old New Brunswick Rd # 340, Piscataway, NJ 08854 (https://njrtl.org/)
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019