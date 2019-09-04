|
Margaret Irene Marko
Lincoln Park - Margaret Irene Marko, (nee Vasko), 91, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born in Donora, PA and lived in Little Falls, NJ before moving to Lincoln Park in 1961. She was a Laboratory Technician for Unigene Labs in Fairfield, NJ and retired in 2008. Beloved wife of the late Paul Marko. Beloved mother of Cindy Miller and her husband Mark, Tammy Marko and Patty Herbert. Loving grandmother of Dan and Kevin Miller and Caitlin and Brendan Herbert. Cherished great grandmother of Raegan Miller. Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Thursday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph's R.C. Church. 216 Comly Road, Lincoln Park, NJ at 10 AM. Visiting today from 4-8 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019