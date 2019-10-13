|
|
Margaret L. McCloughy
McCloughy, Margaret L. age 95 passed away on Oct. 12, 2019 at the Morris View Nursing Center in Morris Twp. where she has resided since 2010. Margaret had lived in Whiteville, N.C. from 1981 - 2010 and was formerly of Morristown NJ for many years. She had retired in 1981 after 20 years as a saleswoman with Bamberger's Dept. Store in Morristown. Margaret was a hospital volunteer for many years in N.C. and continued to volunteer at Morris View while she lived there. She is survived by 3 children; Jim and Sue of Rockaway, Mike and Candy of Az., and Kathy Zubrycki and Michael of NY State, a brother J.B. High and Nancy of Spotswood, 7 grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband James and sons Kevin and Brian. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Oct.15 from 4pm - 7pm at the Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Rt. 10 W. Randolph NJ 07869. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Denville on Wednesday at 1030am. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind ( guidingeyes.org.)
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019