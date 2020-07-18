Margaret M. Huber
Allentown - Margaret M. Huber 81, passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020. Margaret was the wife of Charles W. Huber and they celebrated their 61st anniversary this past September. Born in Pittston, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Marguerite M. (Martin) Walsh. Margaret was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg. Surviving with her husband Charles are her sons; Robert W. (Candida) of Blairstown, NJ, Thomas J. (Companion Candy Knaus) of Piscataway, NJ, and her daughter Christine M. wife of Michael Kirchner of Macungie, Pa.. Margaret has 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her church and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, Pa..