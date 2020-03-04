|
Margaret M. Roeger
Hamilton Township, PA - Margaret M. Roeger, 78, of Hamilton Township, PA, died March 3rd.
Born in Teaneck, she was one of nine children to the late William and Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Smith.
She lived in Pennsylvania since 1989, moving from Mt. Arlington, where she worked for All-States Business Products in the bindery.
Margaret loved playing BINGO.
Surviving are six children, David Barrett, Jr. of Hamilton Township, PA, Margaret Kathleen Davies (Dimka) of Bartonsville, PA, Debra R. Post (Chris) of Stroudsburg, PA, Donna Waldron (Keith) of Elizabeth City, NC, Jacqueline Knapp (Chris) of Landing and Ginger L. Howell (Donald) of High Bridge; 11 grandchildren, Kris, Kasey, Sean, Jessica, Christopher, Kyle, Johnny, Patrick, Janie, Heather and Justin; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Patsy; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, David Barrett, Sr. and Fred Roeger; and a son, James L. Barrett.
As per her wishes, cremation will be private and services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020