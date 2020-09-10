1/
Margaret Mary Condurso
Lincoln Park - Margaret Mary Condurso (nee Sova) 100, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 8, 2020. She was born March 9, 1920 in Meriden, CT and grew up in Boonton, NJ where she lived most of her life. She moved to Montville ( Lake Hiawatha) after marrying Patrick Condurso where she helped on the farm in Montville while raising their three children. Margaret retired to Southampton, NJ, where she made many lifelong friends. After many medical issues she resided in Victoria Mews for 4 years and most recently lived at JDT Renaissance in Lincoln Park. She is survived by her children, Carol Como and her husband Michael, Patrick Condurso and his wife Mary, and Anthony Condurso and his wife Helene. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michele Como, Patrick Condurso, III, Michael Condurso, Theresa Brooks, Patricia Sussman, Tina Condurso, Nicole Condurso and Anthony Condurso, Jr., thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours for Margaret are private. Funeral Liturgy at St. Pius X R.C. Church, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ on Monday at 10 AM. Please meet at the church. Interment is private. The family wishes to thank the Victoria Mews staff, Compassionate Care Hospice and the JDT Renaissance for all the wonderful care Margaret received. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Holy Eucharist Church, 520 Medford Lakes Road, Tabernacle, NJ 08008 or St. Pius X R.C. Church, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ 07045. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
