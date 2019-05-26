Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
- - Margaret (Peggy) Mead, R.N., wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to God on May 19, 2019 at the age of 96 years. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, N.J., on Friday, May 31 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Born in Freeland, PA , Peggy achieved the goal of becoming a nurse, graduating from St. James Nursing School, Newark, in 1944. Peggy worked as an obstetrical nurse, and at Sloan Kettering, NY as a supervisor in infant care. She was a member of what Tom Brokaw called the "greatest generation", enlisting as a 2nd Lieutenant in the army as a flight nurse, and orthopedic and psychiatric nurse.

After discharge she met and married the love of her life, Richard Mead. Married for over 60 years, she was predeceased by her husband in 2011. She was mother to Susanne, Valerie, Richard, and Michael, who predeceased her in 2010.

She is survived by her brother Joseph Mucha and wife Nancy of Indiana, and was sister to Josephine Gabriel and Mary Mucha, both of whom predeceased her, and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy was a Eucharist Minister at Morristown Memorial Hospital for 26 years. She was a bridge player, gardener, member of Caring and Sharing, the Heart Association, and Whippany Seniors. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy will be remembered for her deep Christian faith, devotion to family, eagerness to help others, and for being a loyal Yankees fan. She had lived in Whippany for 45 years before moving to Florham Park.

Those who wish may contribute in her memory to the Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10454, https://www.maryknollsisters.org.

For additional information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 26, 2019
