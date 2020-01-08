Services
Margaret "Peggy" Paglinco

Margaret "Peggy" Paglinco Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Paglinco

Succasunna - Margaret Burke Paglinco (also known as Peggy), 92, entered into eternal rest January 7, 2020. She leaves her brother Edward J. Burke and sister Beverly and brother-in-law Kenneth J Schiner. She also leaves many loving Nieces and Nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years Joseph A Paglinco, her mother and father Susan and Edward Burke and a nephew James J Schiner.

Margaret graduated from Orange High and Drakes Business. College. She retired from Hendricks Appraisal Co.

Visitation will be held 10am - 12pm on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held at 12pm at the Funeral Home. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Margaret's memory to, ,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, , would be appreciated.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
