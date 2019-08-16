|
Margaret Rose "Margie" Giordano
Morristown - Margaret Rose "Margie" Giordano, nee Yarussi, 80, died peacefully on August 13, 2019 at Care One at Madison Avenue in Morristown.
Born and raised in Summit, NJ to the late Frank, Sr. and Lena Yarussi (nee Coporaso), Margie graduated from Summit High School and went on to become a licensed beautician, settling in Madison 45 years ago. She was a hairdresser with Epstein Salon in Morristown for many years before her retirement. Margie had a natural talent for ceramics and created beautiful works. She enjoyed spending time at the Madison Pool, shopping, and parties with her dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank, Sr. and Lena Yarussi, and her dear brother Frank Yarussi, Jr.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 51 years, Dominick "Dickie" Giordano, her niece Christina Cadmas and husband Charlie, her nephew Mark Yarussi and wife Ronda, her cousin Gail Cerciello, and her many friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visitation on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 to -5:00PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marge's memory to The , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005
