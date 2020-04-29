Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Margaret T. McGuire


1925 - 2020
Margaret T. McGuire

Margaret T. McGuire was born on July 5, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late James Joseph and Mary Rita McGuire.

She was raised in Brooklyn, NY and spent summers with her family in Indian Lake, Denville, NJ.

Ms. McGuire graduated from St. Agnes Seminary High School in Brooklyn in 1943. Following high school, she worked as a secretary and executive assistant in the banking sector before spending the bulk of her career as an executive assistant to various officials and the president of textile firm Joshua Baily & Co. in Manhattan.

She was a devoted contributor to many charitable causes, including the Maryknoll Sisters, as well as a dedicated caregiver to her mother. Ms. McGuire was a long term member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Denville as well as St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wharton.

Miss McGuire is survived by her nephew, Gregory W. Fortsch of Alexandria, Va. She was preceded in death by her sisters Virginia Fortsch and Joan McGuire. She is also survived by her dear friends Ann Gergowitz and Bea.

A funeral mass and interment at the family burial plot in Brooklyn will be held at a later date under the direction of Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
